Top-Down Racing Game Make Way Announced for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Ice BEAM have announced top-down racing game, Make Way, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Make Way is classic, top-down, multiplayer racing shifted up multiple gears.

Grab track pieces from a pick n mix menu and snap them together to build your first course. Dodge hazards, unleash weaponry, and avoid falling off the edge in a chaotic rush to the finish line, then bolt on new track pieces for the next round.

Scrap across ever-growing courses with increasingly perilous features until a winner is crowned before starting over with a brand-new course.

Build Your Course

Work together—or against one another—to quickly build tracks using a range of ridiculous pieces, including loops, seesaws, corkscrews, and even train crossings. Then add obstacles and power-ups. Ruin your friends’ race with a well-placed barrier or jettison them off the side of a curve with a crafty boost-pad.

Blow Up the Competition

Four racers jostle and shunt to cross checkpoints and reach the finish line. Obliterate opponents with a range of wacky weapons, including goo cannons and Tesla coils, but beware: each checkpoint acts as a respawn point and revenge is a dish best served via a giant mallet or rooftop-mounted shotgun…

Keep on Truckin’

The finish line isn’t the finish! Add new track pieces after each round to create monstrously large courses, and score bonus points with your performance to take home the trophy.

Add to Your Collection

Unlock new track pieces and hazards for more dangerous course designs. Add new vehicles to your garage to romp to victory in style.

Features

Mix and match unique track pieces and hazards for near-endless course configurations.

Fight for weapons and power-ups to gain the advantage.

Unlock new track pieces and vehicles for wackier races.

Up to four players, on the same screen or online with cross-platform multiplayer.

Toggle traps and safety barriers on or off to make those twisty turns easier (or more perilous!) using fully customizable rulesets.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

