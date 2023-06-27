Jim Ryan Predicts Cloud Gaming Won't be Meaningful Until Between 2025 and 2035 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing predicted cloud gaming won't be a meaningful way for people to play games until between 2025 and 2035.

"Cloud technology will become a meaningful component of how gamers access games between 2025 and 2035," said Ryan. "We’re making significant investments in cloud in anticipation of it becoming a very meaningful way of how gamers access games."

Ryan added PlayStation Now reached a peak of three million subscribers before Sony combined PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service with three separate tiers.

