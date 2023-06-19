PS3 Exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 Was 'Running Beautifully and Smoothly' on the Xbox 360 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots assistant producer Ryan Payton speaking on Steven L. Kents book, called The Ultimate History of Video Games Volume 2, revealed the developer had gotten the game running on the Xbox 360.

"Despite how downtrodden my colleagues were with developing on PS3, most of them were still hardcore Sony fans and were not in favour of spending resources on such a test," Payton said via Time Extension.

"They believed MGS4 would look and run terribly on Microsoft's older and inferior hardware. One fateful day, the Konami R&D team hosted a meeting where we got to see the fruits of their labour - Metal Gear Solid 4 running beautifully and smoothly on an Xbox 360. As one of the few unabashed Xbox fans in the office, I was excited."

Payton said that despite Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots running on the Xbox 360 the reason it did not release on the console is due to the physical copy requiring multiple discs.

Konami last month finally announced the long rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The remake is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

