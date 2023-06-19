PS3 Exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4 Was 'Running Beautifully and Smoothly' on the Xbox 360 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,492 Views
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots assistant producer Ryan Payton speaking on Steven L. Kents book, called The Ultimate History of Video Games Volume 2, revealed the developer had gotten the game running on the Xbox 360.
"Despite how downtrodden my colleagues were with developing on PS3, most of them were still hardcore Sony fans and were not in favour of spending resources on such a test," Payton said via Time Extension.
"They believed MGS4 would look and run terribly on Microsoft's older and inferior hardware. One fateful day, the Konami R&D team hosted a meeting where we got to see the fruits of their labour - Metal Gear Solid 4 running beautifully and smoothly on an Xbox 360. As one of the few unabashed Xbox fans in the office, I was excited."
Payton said that despite Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots running on the Xbox 360 the reason it did not release on the console is due to the physical copy requiring multiple discs.
Konami last month finally announced the long rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The remake is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Please get this game playable on modern hardware it's ridiculous thats its trapped on the ps3
But but but... the power of the cell? :D
Seriously tho, this sucks so much because emulating it is still not perfect; This is a amazing game and there is no way to play it properly today other than having a Play Station 3. I have it in my Play Station library (digital); it shows up in my library in the Play Station 5 but I have no way to play it other than having an old Play Station 3. (and it is not part of the list of Play Station 3 games you can play with the cloud either)
That's one game I hope they will come with a remaster at some point.
MGSIV was available to play through the cloud for years on PS Now. It seemed to be removed a year ago just about the time of the PS Plus re-launch.
You are absolutely right, this is actually when I bought it digitally :D I was playing it using the cloud cause I sold my Play Station 3. Kinda sucked for me when this option went away with the introduction of the Plus stuff. Hopefully, it will come back at some point or a remaster/remake.
I also started playing it through the cloud. I was pissed when it was removed. Luckily I had a used disc copy that I could play on my PS3, which I kept in the basement. I would have preferred to stream it in my main gaming room on my PS4 though.... This game needs a port/remake the most!
But ff13 was multiple discs on 360
Looks like that was around 18 gigs, Metal gear solid comes in at around 26 gigs.
So probably 5 disks.
But that also comes down to how disk space is used. Apparently SE did a lot of compression for the Xbox 360 as opposed to the ps3.
"Final Fantasy 13 originally ran at a somewhat disappointing 1024x576 on Xbox 360 with 2x MSAA"
Because it was lower resolution than PS3 version and still had to use 3 DVD's.
The Xbox 360 version was simply nerfed, they used a terrible video compression codec based around mpeg... They would have gotten better results with H. 264 which would have brought forth, smaller file sizes and higher quality.
The internal in-game rendered resolution had no impact on disc usage, poor optimization as the Xbox 360 can definitely hold it's own on this front.
I do think it is very unlikely that they made the whole game run in X360 and decided not to just because of multiple discs (we had final fantasy with 4 discs and some other PC games with even more). Perhaps the game couldn't be run without installing a lot of that data on the console because there was no clear cut possibility of separating the game on the discs or they made just a small portion run as a test of concept. Otherwise they wouldn't just toss out the development cost imho.
I'm not sure about two discs was the only issue of this game :)
I think it is more like Sony deal.