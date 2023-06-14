LEGO 2K Goooal! Has Been Rated in South Korea - News

LEGO 2K Goooal!, an unannounced game by Take-Two Interactive, has been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. This was spotted by Gematsu.

It is possible this is the LEGO football (soccer) game that was reported to be in development at Sumo Digital under the publishing arm of 2K Games.

It was reported in February 2022 the unannounced game was in development, along with an open-world LEGO driving game that has since been announced as LEGO 2K Drive. A third LEGO game based on a major sport has also been reported to be in development.

