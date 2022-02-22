2K Reportedly Secures Lego License to Develop Sports Games - News

2K Games has reportedly partnered with Lego to develop a a new lineup of Lego sports games, according to sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

Lego and 2K have signed a multi-game partnership as Lego is looking to expand the lineup of Lego games after the expiration of the exclusivity deal with Warner Bros. TT Games.

The sources say the first 2K Lego sports title will be a football (soccer) game that is set to release later this year alongside the FIFA world Cup.

This will be followed by an open-world Lego racing game developed by Visual Concept that will release in 2023. A third Lego sports title is also in development based on a major sports franchise. However, the sources did not disclose what the sport will be.

Publisher 2K is looking to use this deal to expand its sports lineup of titles and to target a younger audience.

One source suggested that 2K's Lego sports games could include guest characters from other toy brand's like Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter.

A Lego spokesperson told VideoGamesChronicle, "We do not comment on speculation about future products or partnerships," while 2K and Sumo Digital did not respond to requests for comment.

Sources claim that Lego does not intend to extend its exclusivity deal with TT Games. However, the developer does have one unannounced Lego game in development to release after Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

