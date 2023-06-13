Phasmophobia Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS VR2 in August - News

Publisher and developer Kinetic Games announced the paranormal horror game, Phasmophobia, will launch for the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support, and Xbox Series X|S this August in Early Access.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in September 2020.

Phasmophobia is a four-player, online cooperative, psychological horror game. You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.

Immersive Experience: Realistic graphics and sounds as well as a minimal user interface ensure a totally immersive experience that will keep you on your toes.

Realistic graphics and sounds as well as a minimal user interface ensure a totally immersive experience that will keep you on your toes. Unique Ghosts: Identify over 20 different ghost types, each with unique traits, personalities, and abilities to make each investigation feel different from the last.

Identify over 20 different ghost types, each with unique traits, personalities, and abilities to make each investigation feel different from the last. Equipment: Use well-known ghost-hunting equipment such as EMF Readers, Spirit Boxes, Thermometers, and Night Vision Cameras to find clues and gather as much paranormal evidence as you can. Find Cursed Possessions that grant information or abilities in exchange for your sanity.

Use well-known ghost-hunting equipment such as EMF Readers, Spirit Boxes, Thermometers, and Night Vision Cameras to find clues and gather as much paranormal evidence as you can. Find Cursed Possessions that grant information or abilities in exchange for your sanity. Full Voice Recognition: The Ghosts are listening! Use your actual voice to interact with the Ghosts through Ouija Boards and EVP Sessions using a Spirit Box.

Locations: Choose from over 10 different haunted locations, each with unique twists, hiding spots, and layouts.

Choose from over 10 different haunted locations, each with unique twists, hiding spots, and layouts. Game Modes: With 4 default difficulties and daily and weekly challenges, there are plenty of ways to test your skills.

With 4 default difficulties and daily and weekly challenges, there are plenty of ways to test your skills. Teamwork: Dive in head first, get your hands dirty searching for evidence while fighting for your life. If you're not feeling up to the task, play it safe and support your team from the truck by monitoring the investigation with CCTV and motion sensors.

Dive in head first, get your hands dirty searching for evidence while fighting for your life. If you're not feeling up to the task, play it safe and support your team from the truck by monitoring the investigation with CCTV and motion sensors. Custom Difficulty: Create your own games to tailor the difficulty to your or your group's needs, with proportional rewards and come up with crazy game modes of your own!

Co-operate: Play alongside your friends with up to 4 players in this co-op horror where teamwork is key to your success.

Play alongside your friends with up to 4 players in this co-op horror where teamwork is key to your success. Play together: Phasmophobia supports all players together, play with your friends with any combination of input types.

