Hi-Fi Rush Arcade Challenge! Update! Launches July 5

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks announced the Arcade Challenge! Update! for Hi-Fi Rush. It will be available on July 5.

Test your abilities in two new game modes, uncover new rewards and even a few secrets in the “Arcade Challenge! Update!”

The new “BPM RUSH” mode tasks players to battle waves of enemies to music with a steadily increasing BPM or beats per minute. As you defeat each wave and tackle toughened-up new foes, the BPM will speed up to the next level, up to a whopping 200 BPM!

In “Power Up! Tower Up!,” players take on the Rhythm Tower challenge with a new twist. Power Up! Tower Up! introduces Upgrades and Bugs between rounds – Upgrades boost Chai’s stats and provide other helpful boons, but at the cost of a lowered score multiplier. Bugs, meanwhile, boost your score potential and get you closer to those stylish S-Ranks… but at a cost.

The “Arcade Challenge! Update!” also introduces new Special Attacks starring our mechanical buddies CNMN and Smidge, new challenges to earn new Photo Mode stickers, some new t-shirts for Chai and outfits for Korsica, test out new poses and filters for Photo Mode and MORE!

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that was announced and released on January 25 of this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

