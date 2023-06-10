Narrative Cooking Game Venba Arrives July 31 - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Visai Games announced the narrative cooking game, Venba, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 31.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Venba is a narrative cooking game, where you play as an Indian mom, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations and explore in this story about family, love, loss and more.

Cook Mouth Watering Dishes

Venba‘s recipe book gets damaged when she moves to Canada. Restore the lost recipes to cook delicious mouth watering dishes that serve as a connection to the home left behind.

Explore, Converse, Experience

Get to know the family well, hold branching conversations, explore as you face the challenges that arise from day to day life.

Key Features:

Cook authentic and delicious recipes handpicked from regional southern Indian cuisine.

Hold branching conversations and explore different narrative beats.

Beautiful visuals and animations.

Unique soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles