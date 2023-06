Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Puss in Boots Challenge Run - Part 3 - Article

/ 189 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda Puss in Boots Challenge Run continues from last time. This time around, we meet up with an old friend from Breath of the Wild, get lead poisoning from some sludge water, and conquer the first temple, all while repeatedly getting stabbed by robots. Check it out below!

More Articles