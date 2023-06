Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Puss in Boots Challenge Run - Part 2 - Article

The Legend of Zelda Puss in Boots Challenge Run continues from last time; we meet some new characters, get attacked by flying lizalfos, and eventually have our progress halted by the fickle whims of the deity known as Switch hardware limitations. Check it out below!





