Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update 6 Launches Tomorrow for Switch and PC

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update 6 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 8. Updates 4, 5, and 6 will launch on August 24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store.

View the Update 6 trailer below:

Read details on Update 6 below:

New Monster Primordial Malzeno – Malzeno’s original form before it was tainted by the Qurio. Ordinarily, it uses its wings and tail with the elegance of a knight, but under the Qurio’s influence, it uses underhanded means of cornering its prey, and in its “Bloodlust” state it wields tremendous power. Because of the explosive energy corrupting its body, it sometimes shows behavior as if its struggling against an overwhelming force.

Paid Downloadable Content Monster Hunter Rise “Kamura Collection” Downloadable Content Pack “Utsushi” Hunter layered armor set “Hinoa” Hunter layered armor set “Minoto” Hunter layered armor set Hunter Voice: Master Utsushi Hunter Voice: Hinoa the Quest Maiden Hunter Voice: Minoto Monster Hunter Rise “Kingdom Collection” Downloadable Content Pack “Fiorayne” Hunter layered armor set “Rondine” Hunter layered armor set “Arlow” Hunter layered armor set Hunter Voice: Fiorayne Hunter Voice: Rondine the Trader Hunter Voice: Arlow Monster Hunter Rise “Cute & Cuddly Collection” Downloadable Content Pack “Lance Gunn” Hunter layered armor set “Ran Page” Hunter layered armor set “Kit T.” Palico layered armor set “Pup R.” Palamute layered armor set “Special Stickers 3” sticker set “Stuffed Monster” weapons (14 types)

Event Quests – Complete Event Quests to gain special rewards! Read more about Event Quests here.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

