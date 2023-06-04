Farming Simulator 23 and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 329 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2023.

There are two new releases in the top 10 this week. Farming Simulator 23 debuted in fifth place and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum debuted in sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, FIFA 23 is up two spots to third place, and Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to fourth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild fell three spots to seventh place and Nintendo Switch Sports is down two spots to eighth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 21, 2023: The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Farming Simulator 23 - NEW The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles