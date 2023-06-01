Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Announced for PS VR2 and Meta Quest - News

Fast Travel Games has announced virtual reality adventure RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, for the PlayStation VR2 and the Meta Quest 2 and 3. It will launch in late 2023.

"Justice allows players to experience the tantalizing world of Vampire: The Masquerade like never before, thanks to the power of virtual reality," said creative director and Fast Travel Games co-founder Erik Odeldahl.

"Get ready to get up close and personal with allies, enemies, and of course, prey, all in stunning VR. There is no shortage of mysterious Kindred to meet, exotic locales to traverse, or foes to splatter on the architecture."

Paradox Interactive vice president of World of Darkness Sean Greaney added, "Fast Travel Games has been a phenomenal partner, creating standout VR titles including Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife and the more recent Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game.

"It was natural for us to next bring the Vampire: The Masquerade story world to virtual reality. In Justice, they’re going to capture the dark themes and intense action of Vampire: The Masquerade that World of Darkness fans and newcomers will surely enjoy."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are a vampire. You strike from the shadows and drink the blood of both mortal and vampire prey. In a gritty main narrative that includes several side missions and dialogue options, explore a dark and mysterious Venice to improve your abilities and become the most powerful vampire. Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is a first person single-player adventure RPG set in the World of Darkness.

Be a Stealthy Vampire

Hide from the guilty in plain sight with Cloak of Shadows, boil the insides of your victims with Cauldron of Blood, or place a Shadow Trap to drag them into Oblivion. Drink the blood of mortals and other vampires to keep your Hunger at bay. The crossbow attached to your arm can be used for both puzzle solving and combat.

Become the Apex Predator

You start off as a strong vampire, but can grow even more powerful by upgrading and purchasing new disciplines in skill trees for stealth, combat, and high speed traversal. Explore, complete missions and optional objectives to gain XP and become the ultimate arbiter of Justice.

A Dark and Mysterious Venice

Uncover a conspiracy in a Venice you don’t see in the tourist guides… Explore dark alleyways, blood-soaked canals, forgotten catacombs, and opulent palazzos in your quest to bring your sire’s murderer to justice. Play a gritty main narrative with several side missions, where your dialogues with NPCs and choices you make bring you closer to the truth.

