Report: Redfall Developers Hoped Microsoft Would Cancel or Reboot the Game

Arkane Austin's Redfall released last month in a poor state and is currently sitting at 56 on Metacritic and 58 on OpenCritic.

A new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who spoke with over a dozen people who worked on the game, has shed some details on the troubled development on the game.

Development on Redfall began in 2018, At the time, ZeniMax was encouraging its developers to add microtransactions to upcoming games as a way to generate revenue beyond the initial sales. While it wasn't a mandate, microtransactions were added to Fallout, Doom and Wolfenstein.

Redfall from the start was pitched to employees as a multiplayer Arkane game," despite the studio being best known for single-player games. Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare, the co-directors on the game, failed to provide clear direction for the game, which frustrated developers.

Arkane Austin was also understaffed having less than 100 employees, which for a game like Redfall is not enough. The sources say that even support from ZeniMax’s Roundhouse Studios and other outsourcing houses weren't enough.

By the end of Redfall's development, around 70 percent of Arkane Austin staff that worked on Prey left the studio, according to people familiar and a Bloomberg analysis of LinkedIn and Prey’s credits.

When Microsoft acquired ZeniMax and all of its subsidiaries for $7.5 billion, there was hope that Microsoft might cancel Redfall or reboot it as a single-player game. However, Microsoft would instead take a hands-off approach. Microsoft has allowed ZeniMax to continue to operate as it had before.

