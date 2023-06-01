Report: Redfall Developers Hoped Microsoft Would Cancel or Reboot the Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 631 Views
Arkane Austin's Redfall released last month in a poor state and is currently sitting at 56 on Metacritic and 58 on OpenCritic.
A new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who spoke with over a dozen people who worked on the game, has shed some details on the troubled development on the game.
Development on Redfall began in 2018, At the time, ZeniMax was encouraging its developers to add microtransactions to upcoming games as a way to generate revenue beyond the initial sales. While it wasn't a mandate, microtransactions were added to Fallout, Doom and Wolfenstein.
Redfall from the start was pitched to employees as a multiplayer Arkane game," despite the studio being best known for single-player games. Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare, the co-directors on the game, failed to provide clear direction for the game, which frustrated developers.
Arkane Austin was also understaffed having less than 100 employees, which for a game like Redfall is not enough. The sources say that even support from ZeniMax’s Roundhouse Studios and other outsourcing houses weren't enough.
By the end of Redfall's development, around 70 percent of Arkane Austin staff that worked on Prey left the studio, according to people familiar and a Bloomberg analysis of LinkedIn and Prey’s credits.
When Microsoft acquired ZeniMax and all of its subsidiaries for $7.5 billion, there was hope that Microsoft might cancel Redfall or reboot it as a single-player game. However, Microsoft would instead take a hands-off approach. Microsoft has allowed ZeniMax to continue to operate as it had before.
I'm pretty sure MS's hands-off approach isn't to blame, more like Arkane Austin's leadership prevented useful information to reach MS untainted. The leadership probably was probably experiencing something akin to a sunk cost fallacy that made them overlook things too much.
If MS need to change something it's to make sure that its "Let studios do what they want to do" policy is applied from the staff up and not the leadership down. However, for all we know, it might actually already be the case and Redfall suffered from being too far ahead in development when Bethesda was acquired.
This sounds like MS hands-off approach is to blame. They are relying on other people to tell them if a game is good or not. If they would have been more involved they could have seen for themselves.
Sony literally has project meetings with all the studios and their current projects. If things aren't turning out how they want they cancel the whole project. These studios and games represent their brand. Relying on one person in a studio to feed you information has clearly been shown not to be a reliable way to handle things.
Sony's approach is very different on many levels so I don't think any comparison here is relevant.
Maybe MS is to blame for having too much confidence in a publisher like Bethesda or a renowned studio like Arkane Austin. But, even if it's the case the conditions that resulted in the state of Redfall likely would not have been possible if the acquisition happened earlier in this title development or even before its inception. So I don't think the off-hands approach is to blame in that regard.
If anything we can say this approach has a loophole when acquiring a studio that's parented by a publisher in which MS has confidence. A very specific condition that should be addressed by a very specific fix and nothing more.
The hands off approach works when the whole studio is on board, not in the middle of development for a game most of the devs don't want to work on. Hopefully from this point forward, MS will be more involved in making sure the whole studio is okay with the project before starting development.
It's also wild how Zenimax/Bethesda goes basically unscathed from criticism during this entire thing when it seems very obvious they were the ones Pushing Arkane in the live service direction.
Honestly, it was best the game released as is and failed as hard as it did. From the report, Harvey Smith and Ricardo wanted to make Redfall despite not having any vision or direction for the game. So if MS came in and canned it after 2-3 years of development, you'd be at risk of pissing off the heads of the studio which would not have been a great start. This was the last of the Bethesda started projects that were designed from the start to being a mtx live-service. Hopefully this will be the end of it and all of Bethesda's studios are only focused on making the games they want to make, but damn, 70% of Arkane Austin leaving....that's going to be hard to recover from. I LOVED Prey and it's sad that nearly that entire team is gone.
This should also mean to MS that they need to get in there early on if a project is clearly not working out lol. In this case, if MS had intervened, there would've been non-stop reports of "MS taking over Bethesda cancelling projects" or some stupid bs lol.
Personally I think pissing off studio heads and "MS taking over Bethesda" reports would have been 10x better than the backlash they received in releasing that game.
Possibly. It's really a tossup. People to this day are still pissed and blame Xbox for the cancellation of Scalebound despite Platinum having admitted the issue was on their end. So would it have been better for Bethesda to have a hard lesson learned, although FO76's launch should've been that hard lesson learned lol, or MS cancelling the project and risking more long term bad blood?
I think if studios raise the correct information to MS and ask for their help, MS would bend over backward to give what they need.
I think, what MS needs, is to communicate to every development team is that being parented by another publisher or not there should be no barrier to asking them for support.
If this was 10 years ago, and gamepass didn't exist it might have made sense to cancel the project as it would have been killed in retail. Since gamepass exists, it was probably better to release it, and learn from it to improve efficiency across Zenimax/Microsoft going forward.
GamePass doesn't look to have had any influence over the conditions that resulted in the game state however. So very hard to estimate anything in this regard.
I'll argue that GamePass or not if the proper information had reached MS the title would still have been, at the very least, delayed and probably rescoped.
Game Pass may have helped if the game were to have been released in an announced beta state like Grounded other than that I don't think it serves any purpose for games in Redfall's state.
About 70% of the developers leaving means most of the orginal talent is likely gutted. Wonder how many of the upper staff and management are included in that figure? With rising costs and prolonged development time, even a successful studio is really only one flop away from crumbling.
I assume MS didn't cancel this because they were trying to fill the massive game void. Along with hoping that game pass would "save it" since no one had to actually buy it.
2021 ended in Halo infinite releasing after a years delay and still missing several parts. 2022 was bone dry. 2023 may have Starfield eventually.
They went with something is better than nothing.
Problem is MS has no clue what a good game is! Look at how Phil and Aaron were praising Halo Infinite before it’s initial reveal!
How many games this gen has actually been bad under Xbox? Redfall is the only one I can think of. For the most part, Xbox hands off approach has worked for them since they went that direction.