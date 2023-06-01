Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor: 'You Have Seen Nothing Yet' - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games last week shared over 10 minutes of gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as well as the revealing Kraven the Hunter will be in the game.

Actor Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Peter Parker, teased that while people some are complaining the developer showed too much gameplay, he assured fans they have seen nothing yet.

"You saw the gameplay drop," said Lowenthal speaking with IGN. "Some of you said, 'Ah, they showed too much!' I assure you...You have seen nothing yet. It is…Yeah, we’ve just scratched the surface – it is just the 'Thwip! of the Spider-Berg,' if I may coin that."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently set to launch for the PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023.

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2) says “you have seen nothing yet” in response to the gameplay reveal! #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/KJ1wj3qJkj — IGN (@IGN) May 31, 2023

