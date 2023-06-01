Steel Assault Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on June 15 - News

Publisher Tribute Games and developer Zenovia announced Steel Assault will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 15.

The game first released for the Nintendo switch and PC via Steam in September 2021.

Punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America in this 16-bit retro-style action platformer! Play as Taro Takahashi, a resistance soldier on a revenge mission against the dictator who lords over the ashes.

Story

The late 2030s were the era of radiological warfare. The Second Pacific War saw the debut of the thorium bomb: a radiation dispersal weapon which caused almost no visible destruction, but which could render entire cities uninhabitable for several years, preserving their resources for specialized robotic units to sweep in and pick them apart (while their human populations fled or died off).

America’s cities were decimated. One man rose to rule over the ashes: Magnus Pierce, a famous inventor and roboticist turned army general. His regime began a large-scale purge of all its real and suspected enemies, including protagonist Taro Takahashi’s parents. Taro grew up to be a core member of the Daybreak Resistance, an underground insurgency led by Hans Albrecht and Sonia Singh. In early 2046, General Pierce’s soldiers started refurbishing and deploying old nuclear, military, and robotic tech, and they started restoring the power grids of various abandoned cities which they now moved to occupy. You, Taro, are sent to investigate…

Fast-Paced 2D Platforming

Dynamic, fluid side-scrolling combat with a stylish moveset and tons of enemies and bosses to fight.

16-Bit Post-Apocalyptic Style

A beautifully fleshed-out sci-fi world, rendered in detailed pixel art and backed by fiery FM-synthesized tunes.

Unique Zipline Action

A new twist on classic grappling-hook mechanics, opening up fun movement possibilities.

Classic Gaming Experience

Beautifully hand-crafted stage-based action with optimal screen resolution for CRT gaming.

Gratifying Arcade Challenge

Enjoy a quick playthrough on an easier mode… or put your skills and resilience to the test with the one-credit-clear Arcade Mode.

