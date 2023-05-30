WrestleQuest Arrives August 8 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Mega Cat Studios announced WrestleQuest will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and iOS and Android via Netflix on August 8.

"WrestleQuest is a celebration of wrestling, the wrestling community and the wrestlers themselves, so the team at Mega Cat are incredibly proud of the roster of legends that agreed to join our game," said Mega Cat Studios founder James Deighan. "Seeing so many of our wrestling heroes come to life in WrestleQuest is truly an honor. And our new trailer highlights the talent that players will meet in the game from the Road Warriors to Sgt Slaughter. But fans should be prepared for some big surprises too."

WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Jarrett added, "I’ve conquered the wrestling ring, so now it’s time for Double J to conquer video games! Working with the folks at Mega Cat has been a dream come true, since the team not only loves everything about the ‘squared-circle,’ but they live and breathe the wacky world of professional wrestling too. WrestleQuest is truly a tribute to the past, present and future of wrestling—from its heartfelt storylines to its adventurous environments, it’s an overall celebration of larger than life legends!"

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage, our hero must immerse themselves in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test their athleticism but also their will and conscience. Players will evolve from an aspiring rookie to world champ by training, learning, glamming, and slamming to the top of the pro wrestling food chain, while selecting the right moves, style, taunts and entrance to ensure they’re the cream of the crop. But success in the wrestling world requires allies, so forming the ultimate party will be vital, as you work together to crush the competition and tag team your way to triumph.

The road to the world championship has been paved by the legends who came before—all who make an appearance in one way or another. As our hero progresses through their quest, they’ll note homages to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

The Mega Cat team are no strangers to working with legends, after inviting Jeff Jarrett, Diamond Dallas Page and Al Snow to help around the studio, Fans can witness the wisdom and mayhem that these three wrestling icons brought to the office in the exclusive Beyond The Cat series.

Wild realms, exotic monsters, action figure fighters, and spandexed allies await as this fantasy goes beyond the ring. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won’t want to miss.

