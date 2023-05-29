The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Debuts in First on the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 20, 2023, according to SELL. The Collector's Edition fell from second to fourth place.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) is up from third to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to third place. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

FIFA 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Hogwarts Legacy

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Star Wars Jedi: Survivor A Way Out

