The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Debuts in First on the French Charts

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has debuts in first place on the French charts for week 19, 2023, according to SELL. The Collector's Edition debuted in second place.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) fell from first to third place, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Hogwarts Legacy

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Microsoft Flight Simulator X-Plane 12

