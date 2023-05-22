The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Debuts in First on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 292 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has debuts in first place on the French charts for week 19, 2023, according to SELL. The Collector's Edition debuted in second place.
Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) fell from first to third place, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- X-Plane 12
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
