AEW: Fight Forever Launches June 29 for All Major Platforms

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordike and developer Yuke’s announced AEW: Fight Forever will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 29 for $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99.

"When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever," said AEW executive vice president and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega.

"Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, Yuke’s, and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike."

AEW CEO, GM, and head of creative Tony Khan added, "Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait. With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table.

"It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Recognized for its retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic arcade feel, AEW: Fight Forever presents wrestling fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online cooperative wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types, and even some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await!

