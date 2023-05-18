Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Arrives June 1 for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer Big Z Studios announced Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer will launch for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on June 1.

This is a tough one to explain, so buckle up.

Developer Zane Lofton of Big Z Studios, the creator of Slayers X, started making Slayers X back in 1999. Unfortunately, just as he was close to completing his masterpiece, the CD-ROM went missing and was lost. Decades went by before Zane finally found it again, and the game is now ready to launch, published by No More Robots.

Except that Zane doesn’t actually exist, and none of this is true.

Zane is a character from the award-winning Hypnospace Outlaw, and Slayers X is a spin-off from Hypnospace, created by the original Hypnospace team. But that’s not going to stop us from pretending like Zane is real, and is ready to kick you in the nards with his ridiculous, 18-rated turd ’em up.

Zane’s mom has been blown up by the Psyko Sindikate, and Zane is on a path to revenge her. Underneath this pile of blood, gore and toilet jokes, Slayers X aims to capture the feel of shooters from the 90s, in the very same way that Hypnospace Outlaw perfectly captured operating systems from that same period.

It honestly has be played to be believed, with over-the-top weapons, cutscenes that could have been pulled from a different era, and a protagonist who cannot stop commenting on every single thing that happens, in the most crude manner possible.

