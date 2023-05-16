Darkest Dungeon II Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Developer Red Hook Studios first released for PC via the Epic Games Store in Early Access in October 2021 and recently left Early Access and launched for Steam.

Since the game left Early Access it has sold an additional 230,000 units to bring lifetime sales up 500,000 units sold.

"Thank you for making Darkest Dungeon II's 1st week of 1.0 an incredible journey!" said developer Red Hook Studios via Twitter.

"We're proud to welcome over 230k new players so far, which brings us to over 500k copies sold, including early access. We have a lot planned for the future-thanks for joining us on this expedition!"

Darkest Dungeon II is also planned for a console release.

