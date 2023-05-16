Far Cry 6 Debuts on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 1st Place - Sales

Steam Deck is up one spot to take first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 20, 2023, which ended May 16, 2023.

The Steam version of Far Cry 6 debuted in second place. The Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments DLC debuted in seventh place, while the base game shot up the charts to third place.

Stellaris is in fourth place, Darkest Dungeon II is in fifth place, and Forza Horizon 5 is in sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Far Cry 6 - NEW Crusader Kings III Stellaris Darkest Dungeon II Forza Horizon 5 Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Age of Wonders 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Apex Legends Steam Deck Far Cry 6 - NEW Crusader Kings III Age of Wonders 4 Stellaris Lost Ark Darkest Dungeon II Forza Horizon 5

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

