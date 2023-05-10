Ubisoft Lays Off 60 Employees in the US and UK - News

/ 75 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Ubisoft has laid off 60 employees in the US and UK, according to Kotaku senior reporter Ethan Gach.

Ubisoft's Customer Relation Center team is evolving its organization to focus on where we can have a significant impact while remaining steadfast in our commitment to consistently support our players anywhere in the world," said an Ubisoft representative.

"We estimate that, due to organizational changes, 60 team members from our offices in Cary, North Carolina in the US and Newcastle in the UK could be impacted."

Ubisoft has faced struggles recently with the publisher cancelling three unannounced games and delaying Skull & Bones once again.

NEW: Ubisoft confirms 60 people laid off across its North Carolina and Newcastle, UK offices.



The company announced earlier this year it was aiming to cut headcount "naturally" over the next 12 months as it struggles with game delays and sales. https://t.co/VZaZ6xFgRi pic.twitter.com/LM43qMLXhM — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) May 10, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles