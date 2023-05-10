PS5 #1 Console in the UK in April As Sales Drop 35%, Zelda OLED Boosts Switch - Sales

/ 1,241 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in April 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry. PS5 sales were down 35 percent compared to March and up 15 percent year-on-year.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in April as sales saw a boost due to the release of the new Zelda edition console, which accounted for 29 percent of all Switch sales. Switch sales are up 26 percent month-on-month and up 30 percent compared to April 2022.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console with sales down 32 percent compared to March and up eight percent year-on-year.

There were over 111,000 video game consoles sold in the UK in March (GfK panel data, not upweighted). This is down 20 percent month-on-month and up 20 percent year-on-year.

GSD data shows that 2.2 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in April, which is down eight percent year-on-year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was easily the best-selling game in April in the UK with launch sales up 31 percent compared to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Digital sales accounted for 66 percent of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sales, while it was 36 percent for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Dead Island 2 debuted in second place. It should be noted data doesn't go back far enough in this chart to compared to the original, which released in 2011.

There were 487,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in April, which is down 21 percent month-on-month and down six percent year-on-year. The PS5 White DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 2 Dead Island 2 (Deep Silver) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 7 Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 WWE 2K23 (2K Games) 10 NBA 2K23 (2K Games)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles