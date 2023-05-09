Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Runs From May 19 to 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Capcom announced the open beta for Street Fighter 6 will run from May 19 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET to May 22 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Note: Playable characters and content will be the same as in Closed Beta Test 2 held in December 2022.

The following Battle Hub features will be playable.

Playable Content

Character Creation (only possible to create once)

Ranked Matches

Casual Matches

Battle Hub Matches

Open Tournaments

Training Mode

Hub Goods Shop

Extreme Battles (updates daily)

Game Center (updates daily)

Challenges (updates daily)

DJ Booth

Photo Spot

Playable Characters

Chun-Li

Guile

Jamie

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Luke

Ryu

Playable Stages

Carrier Byron Taylor

Genbu Temple

Metro City Downtown

The Macho Ring

Tian Hong Yuan

Training Room

Avatar Creation

You can customize your avatar that appears in the Battle Hub when you play the game for the first time.

Please note that you cannot save or load avatar recipes, or remake your avatar during the Closed Beta.

Available Features

Cross-platform play

Control types (Modern / Classic)

Commentary Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious / Tasty Steve / Aru / Kosuke Hiraiwa Color Commentators: James Chen / Demon Kakka

CFN (Fighters List / Replays / Rankings),

Online Match Fight Request function

Battle tutorials,

Battle settings

Photo mode

Function Description Cabinet Battle Hub Match The match will begin when both you and another player sit down at a battle cabinet. You can go into Training Mode while you wait for a match. You can also spectate while others are playing. Extreme Battle The rules and gimmicks of Extreme Battle change every day. You can go into Training Mode while you wait for a match or spectate while others are playing. Game Center Enjoy the classics once again in this area. This is single player content that changes daily. You can also spectate while others are playing.

Function Description Events Tournaments Tournament are held periodically. Go to the event counter to enter. Challenges Complete various challenges to receive rewards in the form of Drive Tickets. Hub Goods Shop Use Fighter Coins and Drive Tickets here to obtain gear for your avatar. Fighter Coins (FC) Provided as a first-time gift during the Closed Beta Test. Please obtain them through the News section of the Multi-menu. Drive Ticket (DT) Obtainable by completing challenges or entering events.

Function Description Menu Device Use your handheld device to change your avatar's gear and set what emotes to use. Battle Settings Turn on Fight Request for Ranked/Casual Match, set up your favorite character, and adjust commentary and other battle-related settings. Multi Menu Access Capcom Fighters Network, Rewards (Challenges), News, and Options from this menu.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2, 2023.

