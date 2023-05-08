Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Debuts in First on the Australian Charts - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has debuted first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 30, 2023.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is in second place, Dead Island 2 is in third place, and Dishonored is in fourth place.

NBA 2K23 is in fifth place and Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V is in seventh place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - NEW Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Dead Island 2 Dishonored NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2

