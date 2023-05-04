Phil Spencer: 'We Lost the Worst Generation to Lose in the Xbox One Generation' - News

Microsoft is in its fourth generation of Xbox and only once has Xbox sold nearly as well as PlayStation. This was when the Xbox 360 sold an estimated 85.73 million units, while the PlayStation 3 ended up selling 87.4 million units. Following the success of the Xbox 360, Microsoft struggled with the Xbox One with it selling a bit over 50 million units lifetime, compared to 117 million for the PlayStation 4.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview on the Kinda Funny Xcast said that losing the Xbox One generation was the worst one to lose as it is when everyone was building up their digital library of games.

"We're not in the business of out console-ing Sony or out console-ing Nintendo," said Spencer. There isn't really a great solution or win for us. And I know that will upset a ton of people.

"But it's just the truth of the matter is that when you're in third place in the console marketplace. And the top two players are as strong as they are and have in certain cases a very discrete focus on doing deals and other things that kind of make being Xbox hard for us as a team. That's on us, not on anybody else.

"Our vision is that everybody who's on console has to feel like they have a great experience and they're a first class citizen. They've invested a ton in our platform."

He added, "I see the commentary that if you just build great games everything will turn around. It's just not true that if we go off and build great games all of a sudden you're going to see console share shift in some dramatic way.

"We lost the worst generation to lose in the Xbox One generation, where everybody built their digital library of games. When you go and you're building on Xbox we want our Xbox community to feel awesome, but this idea that if we just focused more on great games on our console that somehow we're going to win the console race doesn't really lay into the reality of most people.

"Like 90 percent of the people every year who walk into a retailer to buy a console are already a member of one of the three ecosystems and their digital library is there. This is the first generation where the big games that they're playing were games that were available last gen, when you think about Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft.

"The continuity from generation to generation is so strong. I see a lot of pundits out there that want to go back to the time where we all had cartridges and discs, and every new generation was a clean slate. And you could switch the whole console share, that's just not the world that we are in today. There is no world where Starfield is an 11 out of 10 and people start selling their PS5s, that’s not going to happen.

"We have this unique vision because we see what creators wants to do. Creators want to build games that can meet players on any screen, people play with their friends regardless of what other screen they're on. The console is the core of the Xbox brand, there's no doubt. We will stay focused on making sure that console experience is awesome.

"I know some people want to hold us up of just being a better green version of what the blue guys do. I'm just going to say 'there's not a win for Xbox and staying in the wake of somebody else. We have to go off and do our own thing with Game Pass, with the stuff we do with xCloud and the way we build our games.'"

