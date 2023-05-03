Grindstone Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS4 - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capybara Games announced the puzzle game, Grindstone, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4. It is available for a launch discount price of $15.99. After the discount is over it will cost $19.99.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in September 2019, for the Nintendo Switch in December 2020, and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2021.

View the PlayStation and Xbox launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Grindstone first launched on Apple Arcade in 2019, has since come to Switch and PC, and the team at Capy have been hard at work on creating free content updates for the game ever since. To date, Grindstone has amassed over 500 hand-crafted levels, and PlayStation and Xbox players get to enjoy them all on day one. Not only that, but Capy plans to continue supporting Grindstone with free content updates, on all platforms.

As a challenging but quick pick-up and play puzzler, Grindstone fits on one’s home console library as a nice change of pace between bigger games that you can always come back to or for long stonegrinding sessions.

More key Grindstone features for unfamiliar console players:

Over 500 unique puzzle levels across 13 unique biomes filled with tons of enemy types, bosses and challenges—including a Boss Rush mode and New Game+.

Seasonal events, engaging trophies / achievements, and three Daily Challenge modes and leaderboards. On top of its treasure trove of levels, Grindstone always has a new challenge for players to apply their stonegrinding skills towards.

Grindstone always has a new challenge for players to apply their stonegrinding skills towards. Various options for player customization—play as a hard working father and husband Jorj, or a tough-as-nails grandmother Jorja, unlock dozens and dozens of in-game cosmetics and items, and even make use of a High Contrast accessibility mode if needed.

Runs in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles