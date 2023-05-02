Everspace 2 Sales Top 300,000 Units on PC - Sales

/ 233 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Rockfish Games announced the fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter, Everspace 2, has sold over 300,000 units on PC.

The launch of the game surpassed Rockfish Games' financial targets. Everspace 2 has sold twice as many units and brough in three and a half times the revenue the first game did. This is despite the game also being available on PC Game Pass.

View the PC accolades trailer below:

"This has been a fantastic launch for Rockfish games, our biggest yet!" said Rockfish Games CEO Michael Schade. "The team’s done an amazing job, and we’re now reaping the fruits of our hard work of the past five years and beyond. We hit our commercial goals in terms of product visibility, game downloads, and net revenue.

"Even more rewarding is seeing our amazing community and space fans in the media love what we’ve built. This paints a bright future for our studio and Everspace as a franchise. We have so much more planned, and I can’t wait for us to share what we’ve been working on for our first free update later this year and the massive expansion coming in the second half of 2024."

Everspace 2 first released for PC in Early Access via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store on January 18, 2021, with the full release on April 6, 2023. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this Summer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles