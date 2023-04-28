Vampire Survivors Animated TV Series in Production - News

Developer poncle has partnered with Story Kitchen to adapt the video game Vampire Survivors into an animated television series, according to Deadline.

The team is looking for a writer and it "will be shopped to animated TV network buyers."

"The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show!," said poncle founder Galante.

"It’s also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they’ve realized that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though."

Story Kitchen co-founder Dmitri M. Johnson added, "When our Head of Creative, Dan Jevons, flagged Vampire Survivors for us last year upon its initial release, we were prepared to dismiss it as just another vampire game.

"Hundreds of hours played later, we were all hooked, and we just could not get enough!! Needless to say, we’re truly honored to partner with this incredible team and to continue the Vampire Survivors story!"

Story Kitchen’s Dan Jevons stated, "Despite being responsible for countless hours of lost productivity at Story Kitchen, we are both thrilled, and honored, to partner with poncle to bring the bombastic gothic world of Vampire Survivors to life in linear media."

Story Kitchen was founded by John Wick writer and creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog film and TV producer Dmitri M. Johnson and the former APA agent and partner Mike Goldberg.

The company has Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell TV shows in production at Netflix, Toejam and Earl and It Takes Two shows in production at Amazon, and a Streets of Rage shows at Lionsgate in production. There are also two unannounced partnerships in the works.

Vampire Survivors is available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass.

