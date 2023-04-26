Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Bundle Announced, Launches June 22 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Square Enix have announced a Final Fantasy XVI-themed PlayStation 5 bundle. Pre-orders will be available on PlayStation Direct starting on May 4.

The bundle will launch alongside the game on June 22, 2023.

In Japan, it is confirmed a custom PS5 Faceplate and DualSense controller will also be available. No word if they will be made available outside of Japan.

The PS5 Console Final Fantasy XVI Bundle launches June 22. Pre-order from https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse starting May 4 pic.twitter.com/Poez24d1HU — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2023

