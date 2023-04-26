NetEase Games Establishes New Developer Anchor Point Studios Based in Barcelona and Seattle - News

NetEase Games announced it has opened a new developer called Anchor Point Studios, based in Barcelona, Spain and Seattle, US.

Anchor Point Studios will focus on developing action-adventure games for consoles and PC with a goal to "push the boundaries of entertainment" and bring surprise elements into the gameplay.

Paul Ehreth, a game director and designer with over 20 years of experience, founded the new studio. Ehreth has experience working on Control and the Halo series. Pere Torrents is the head of operations and more with experience working on Halo series, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

"We’re so excited to officially drop our anchor in Barcelona, the hometown of my great-grandparents, and start building a strong team for our journey of exploration together with NetEase Games,” said Ehreth.

"Our studio’s motto is ‘Per Aspera, Ad Astra’ (‘through hardships, to the stars’) because we want to build an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise and delight people each time they play, and I want us to acknowledge the challenges we are setting out to face. We’re grateful to NetEase Games for giving us the creative freedom and resources to build this interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums as well."

NetEase Games president of global investments and parnterships Simon Zhu added, "When we met Paul, we immediately realized he had the passion to create truly magical worlds, with experiences that are surprising and offer something new every single time they are played. At NetEase Games, we believe in giving creators the ability to build games of lasting quality that will be played for many years to come. We know Anchor Point Studios is reaching for the stars and we’ll make every effort to help them get there."

