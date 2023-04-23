Miyamoto Hints More Nintendo Movies Are on the Way - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 978 Views
Nintendo designer, producer, and director Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview with Nikkei (translated by VideoGamesChronicle) hinted there will be more movies based on Nintendo IP following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
"Please keep an eye on our next production," said Miyamoto. "Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have many other entertainers (on our roster)."
He added, "There are various ways to develop characters (for the screen), including characters that are suitable for film and characters that are well known."
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination and is expected to earn over $1 billion at the global box office. It has easily become the highest grossing video game movie of all time.
Xenoblade, Fire Emblem and Mother Series, they all have a lot of lore to make great adaptations.
That was obvious from the news from the past. But yep hope the next movies are as well done as this one.
Yeah most obvious news of the year. Zelda live-action will be huge. I expect several of those movies. At least one Metroid live-action as well. And then numerous Mario, DK, Star Fox, Kirby, etc animated movies. And then bring them all together for an animated Smash movie. I could see a two part Smash movie, where the first movie is spent bringing all the characters together and filling in the story for that and then starting the fight and leaving off with a cliff hanger, and then part 2 finishes it all off.
After making record profits and being the most successful game to movie adaptation, thats a no suprise.
Also great news. Nintendo really needed to move on from their previous movie outings.
Zelda seems like a no brainer. Imagine if they keep having success after success and end up making a Smash Bros. Crossover movie? That'd be cool.
think they have learned a lesson from the 1993 movie having involvement in the development seems to have paid off this time and is billions more to be made