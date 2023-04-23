Miyamoto Hints More Nintendo Movies Are on the Way - News

Nintendo designer, producer, and director Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview with Nikkei (translated by VideoGamesChronicle) hinted there will be more movies based on Nintendo IP following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"Please keep an eye on our next production," said Miyamoto. "Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have many other entertainers (on our roster)."

He added, "There are various ways to develop characters (for the screen), including characters that are suitable for film and characters that are well known."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination and is expected to earn over $1 billion at the global box office. It has easily become the highest grossing video game movie of all time.

