The Super Mario Bros. Movie Expected to Earn Over $1 Billion at the Global Box Office - News

/ 572 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to be a huge success having become the highest grossing video game move of all time and earned an estimated $678 million at the global box office through its second weekend.

Deadline is reporting the movie is "expected to get to the coveted $1 billion mark" at the global box office.

The movie at the international box office in its second weekend only dropped 28 percent to $94.1 million from 71 markets. It is the number one release of 2023 in 26 international markets in just two weekends.

In its opening weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke many records. This includes the highest-grossing debut of 2023, beating the previous holder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned $225.3 million worldwide. It also set the record for the biggest five day opening of all time, beating 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which earned $200 million. It should be of note this is a record specifically for five day openings as three Marvel movies earned over $250 million in three days.

Other records set include the biggest Illumination opening of all time, beating the $208 million grossed by Despicable Me 2 in 2013, as well as the biggest video game opening of all time, beating the $210 million earned by Warcraft in 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles