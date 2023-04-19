Epic Games Acquires Horizon Chase Developer Aquiris - News

/ 761 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Epic Games announced it has acquired Horizon Chase series developer Aquiris.

The studio is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil and has been renamed to Epic Games Brasil, which is the first Epic Games studio in Latin America. The developer was founded in 2007 and is best known for Wonderbox and the Horizon Chase franchise.

"Joining Epic Games builds on our successes in creating memorable games including Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2 and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, which we will continue to operate. We are delighted to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine on game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite," said Aquiris CEO and now Epic Games Brasil studio director Mauricio Longoni.

"Aquiris has been on the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will spotlight our region’s developers for the entire industry."

Epic Games executive vice president of game development Alain Tascan added, "We’ve seen firsthand the impressive talents of the Aquiris team in creating innovative games that draw global appeal and we are excited to welcome them to Epic Games. With the creation of Epic Games Brasil, we look forward to tapping into the immense talent the region has to offer and establishing our presence in Latin America."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles