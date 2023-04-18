PS5 Sales Jump 5 Times Year-on-Year in Europe in March 2023, Resident Evil 4 Best-Selling Game - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The remake of Resident Evil 4 debuted in first place on the Europe charts for March 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the remake in its first two weeks were 19 percent lower than 2021's Resident Evil Village and 11 percent lower than 2019's Resident Evil 2 remake. However, sales were up 57 percent compared to the remake of Resident Evil 3.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 also performed 149 percent higher than the remake of Dead Space, which released in January of this year.

Hogwarts Legacy, FIFA 23, and Grand Theft Auto V all dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

WWE 2K23 debuted in eighth place with the first three weeks of sales 28 percent lower than WWE 2K22.

Metroid Prime Remastered was the highest charting Nintendo game as it was in 11th place. It should be noted Nintendo doesn't share digital sales.

Hogwarts Legacy is the fastest-selling game of the quarter and is the fastest selling non-FIFA game in Europe since the GSD charts started in 2017.

There were a total of 13.6 million games sold in March across Europe for PC and consoles, which is a decrease of four percent year-on-year.

There were 570,000 consoles sold in the tracked markets in March, which is up 67 percent year-on-year. This was driven by a huge increase in PS5 sales.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in March 2023 with sales up once again five times year-on-year. PS5 sales a year ago were severely supply constrained in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down 19 percent in Europe. The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console as sales decreased 13 percent year-on-year.

For the first quarter of 2023, there were 1.5 million consoles sold in the tracked markets, which is up 41 percent year-on-year. This was driven by PS5 sales, which saw a 369 percent increase, while Switch sales were down 18 percent and Xbox Series X|S sales down 10 percent.

It should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany, as well as some smaller markets.

There were more than 1.5 million accessories sold in Europe, which is up 13 percent compared to the year before. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory.

Top 20 Games in Europe in March 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Resident Evil 4 (Capcom) 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 3 FIFA 23 (EA) 4 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 WWE 2K23 (2K Games) 8 F1 22 (Capcom) 9 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

