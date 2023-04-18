Pokémon Go Developer Niantic and Capcom Announce Monster Hunter Now - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Pokémon Go developer Niantic and Capcom have announced Monster Hunter Now. It will launch worldwide this September for iOS and Android.

The game will let players take on the role a hunter as they hunt monsters in the real world. Monsters will be placed around the real world using an in-game map.

"Monster Hunter Now is a new and unprecedented Monster Hunter game that entices players to go out with their Palico and encounter incredible monsters in the real world,” said Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a press release. “Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the game play and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer. Let’s get out into the real world and enjoy hunting!"

Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke added, "Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of facing off against epic monsters and battling them with friends. Filled with fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of hunting monsters in the real world, Monster Hunter Now brings that fantasy to life. Taking the role of a hunter, players will venture forth and team up with fellow players in order to take down the fiercest monsters in the world, adding a social element to the thrilling experience. Since Monster Hunter Now can be played on smartphones, you can easily invite your friends to join.

Monster Hunter is Capcom’s most popular video game franchise with more than 90 million units sold globally, and is one of the most popular action role-playing game series of all time.

Monster Hunter Now is designed for everyone to enjoy at their own pace, whether you are a long-time Monster Hunter player, someone who hasn’t played for a while, or even a newcomer to the series. You can also play when and where you want. For instance, in Monster Hunter Now, there’s an item called the Paintball. By using a Paintball on a monster that you encounter, you can bring the monster back home and hunt it alone or with someone else. And even when you’re walking around without playing the game, your companion can mark any monsters you pass by with the Paintball, so you can enjoy hunting them even after returning home.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles