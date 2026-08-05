Console Archives UFO: A day in the life Launches August 6 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Hamster announced Console Archives UFO: A day in the life will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on August 6 for $11.99 / 1,200 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Look a day in the life inside room.

UFO: A day in the life was released by ASCII in 1999 for a 32-bit home console.

This is an alien-search variety game where your goal is to rescue the missing aliens inside an apartment on “Chikyu” in the Chahaya star system—the very place where the space passenger ship “Daimaoh” crashed.

Enjoy the unique cast of aliens, the apartment residents, and the human drama that unfolds within its walls!

(This title was originally released exclusively in Japan. While the user interface and manual are available in English, the game content is available in Japanese only.)

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and for some titles, a rewind function have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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