Zool Redimensioned Arrives May 16 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Sumo Digital Academy announced Zool Redimensioned will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on May 16.

View the PlayStation announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Ninja of the Nth Dimension is back!

Originally released by Gremlin Graphics in 1992 on the Amiga to critical acclaim, iconic gaming mascot Zool returns in Zool Redimensioned!

This brand-new reimagining of the classic action platforming adventure has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern audiences. Help Zool jump, spin and shoot his way across eight alien worlds, taking down menacing bosses and saving the universe from the nefarious influence of Krool.

Zool‘s old school platforming action will challenge the most hardcore gamers, with modern enhancements that bring the game into the 21st century. Beat your speed run times, discover secrets hidden across every level, or go back in time and play the original classic game. Re-live the legend of the ninja that started it all!

Key Features:

Over 28 retro platforming challenges, all enhanced for the best possible experience.

Choose between two main game modes: “Redimensioned” for a more accessible modern experience, or “Ultimate Ninja” to experience a true hardcore challenge.

Trade blows with the dimension’s most dangerous creatures in seven completely redesigned boss fights.

Discover new secrets, challenges and extras across your adventure, with over 25 achievements to unlock.

Enhanced quality-of-life options, including a level select screen, checkpoints, accessibility options and more.

Play the original Mega Drive version for a truly authentic retro adventure.

Sumo Digital Academy

Zool Redimensioned has been rebuilt from scratch by the Sumo Digital Academy, a talent development program focused on creating new pathways into the games industry. With guidance from the developers of the 1992 original at Gremlin Graphics, we’ve retained the spirit that makes Zool a cult classic, while adding mechanics we’ve loved from the past 29 years of fantastic platforming games. The result is Zool Redimensioned, a game that transcends time and space—don’t miss out on this classic retro adventure!

