Amazon Games to Lay off Over 100 Employees

Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann in a memo sent to staff obtained by CNBC announced the company would be laying off over 100 employees across the San Diego development studio, Prime Gaming, and the Game Growth Group.

Some employees will be reassigned to other projects that match Amazon Games' strategic focus.

These layoffs are part of 9,000 employees planned to be laid off across Amazon, including over 400 at Twitch. This is on top of the 18,000 laid off earlier this year at Amazon.

"After evaluating our current projects against our long-term goals, the Games leadership team made the difficult decision to eliminate just over 100 roles across Prime Gaming, Game Growth and in our San Diego studio, while also reassigning some employees to other projects that match our strategic focus," reads the memo from Hartmann.

"Each employee whose role has been eliminated should now have a live meeting scheduled this morning so we can discuss these changes directly and give each employee an opportunity to ask questions. There is never a pleasant way to share this sort of news, but we are committed to treating our impacted employees with empathy and respect, and will support them by offering them severance pay, health insurance benefits, outplacement services, and paid time to conduct their job search."

He added, "We will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress: The New World team in Irvine will grow as we shift some resources to further support its continued development.

"Our studio in Montreal will continue to expand, and is making great progress on their unannounced project. And the San Diego studio will double down on the pre-production phase of their unannounced game, as that project is not yet ready for a full production size team.

"We will also continue expanding our publishing efforts, and we remain very active in exploring and signing new projects where we see great potential, such as our recent publishing agreement with NCSOFT."

