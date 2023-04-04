Resident Evil 4 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

The remake of Resident Evil 4 in its first week has dominated the French charts for week 12, 2023, according to SELL.

Four of the top five games different versions of the remake of Resident Evil 4. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in first place, the PlayStation 4 version debuted in second place, the Xbox Series X version debuted in fourth place, and the PlayStation 5 Collector's Edition debuted in fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) fell two spots to third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 Collector's Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil 4 Forza Horizon 5 Resident Evil 4 Collector's Edition

PS4 Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 4 Collector's Edition FIFA 23 Xbox One FIFA 23 WWE 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 23 PC Dragon Quest Builders 2 The Sims 4 Growing Together Farming Simulator 22

