Devolver Digital Acquires doinksoft

Devolver Digital announced it has acquired developer doinksoft. The developer is based on Oregon and developed Gato Robot and Demon Throttle.

doinksoft is currently developing Gunbrella, which will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2023.

"Today is a historic moment," reads a tweet from Devolver Digital. "We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at doinksoft will be joining Team Devolver!"

Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @doinksoft will be joining Team Devolver! pic.twitter.com/16wP3iH6Ab — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 3, 2023

