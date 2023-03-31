Final Fantasy XVI Goes Gold - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XVI has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Final Fantasy XVI has gone gold.



From the entire team, including Torgal, we hope you're looking forward to #FF16's launch on June 22nd 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Vrtd3cMNW5 — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) March 31, 2023

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles