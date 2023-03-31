By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy XVI Goes Gold

Final Fantasy XVI Goes Gold - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 319 Views

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XVI has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

Fantastic. Lock it in, let's go June!

  • 0
Zippy6 (1 hour ago)

12 weeks before release? Why? Just means the day one patch is going to be huge with 3 months of further work. This is very early.

  • -1