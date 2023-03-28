Red and Blue Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers Announced - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced two new colors - red and blue - for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The controllers are available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $139.99. The Complete Component Pack, which includes interchangeable thumbsticks, paddle shapes, D-pad, and more, is available separately for $59.99.

INCOMING! New controllers! Which color will come out on top? ❤️💙



Pre-order the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core in red or blue: https://t.co/nL19fNJ1gm pic.twitter.com/rBEgNIgD38 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 28, 2023

"The new, vibrant red and blue color schemes of the core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 are sure to make a statement amongst your friends while delivering key performance-focused benefits," reads the Xbox Wire announcement post.

"Turn on a dime with adjustable tension thumbsticks where inches are the difference. Make split seconds count with hair trigger locks and stay on target with wrap-around rubberized grips. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options to find your groove. Perfect your game day prep with assignable custom profiles so you can dominate regardless of playbook or sport."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles