Nintendo Releases Over 10 Minutes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 714 Views
Nintendo has released over 10 minutes of new gameplay footage of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with series producer Eiji Aonuma.
View the gameplay footage below:
Read details of the game below:
An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination.
In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I honestly came away from this showcase very....whelmed. Not overwhelmed or underwhelmed, but somewhere in the middle. It definitely comes off as BotW 1.5 rather than a full sequel. The new game mechanics do look like a ton of fun though that will allow for a lot of new experimentation, but I was bummed at the return of breakable weapons and the lack of showing any dungeons.
But we still have yet to see so much of the game!
Hard disagree on the 1.5 comment.
I would love for Nintendo to prove me wrong :) for what will have been 6 years of development, longest we've ever waited between for a new mainline Zelda game, an asset flip at that, I'm really hoping they haven't even scratched the surface of how much this game is going to offer.
Looks to me like they haven't expanded the world as much, but rather what you can do in the world itself.
That said, it wouldn't surprise me if there are more layers to the game beyond what was shown. But it does feel like they are keeping their cards close to their chest with the games showings so far
Looks like it hasn't changed graphically either. Fusion ability is nice but it has been done before in other games
Here we go, gonna shower in disagrees, but...
The good:
1 - Fusing world objects can deliver some great fun moments, there's great potencial here.
2 - "Reverse time" objects also looks fun.
3 - Dive is interesting, i like saving time and going to the top.
The bad:
Imho, fuse weapons not looking good, here is why:
1 - I make my "Unga Bunga stick", great, but durability still a issue! I can already see "X swords" > go to the volcano to make " X Fire swords" and i need to slowly fuse every sword! Please make at least some of the fused weapons indestructible!
2 - i make "Unga Bunga stick" and... It plays prety much like a regular sword/stick... Come on Ninty, this is lazy job, make my "Unga Bunga stick" feels heavy and brutal, not like a fast sword!
3- fuse arrows... Why!? Now i need to use menus even more! Just give me Fire, Ice and seek arrows, don't force me to navigate menus and craft middle combat to make a single arrow!!! Hopefully you can still Just find/buy the desired Arrow and craft multiple arrows in one go.
Also, Game truly feels like BoTW1.5.
Looked dated in 2017 and looks even more dated in 2023, Switch limitations, but still disappointing...
Looks great. Glad they aren't showing too much. Seems like they really want to keep that sense of discovery that the original did so well.
Looks like a cool game. But, Switch 2 can't come soon enough. This game looks 15 years old, graphically speaking.
I'll be buying it on launch day though, and I guess that's the reason that they don't bother with a Switch 2.