Marfusha Arrives April 6 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer hinyari9 announced Marfusha will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 6 for $11.99.

The game is available now for PC via Steam.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Defense, destruction, and taxes… These are the duties of a proper citizen.

Play as Marfusha, a young girl who guards a border gate and defends it at any cost against relentless oncoming enemies. Experience the harsh pixelated dystopian world in this high-tempo shooting game with simple controls!

Scrounge up as much cash as you can from your heavily-taxed salary to purchase as many cards as you can in order to face increasingly powerful enemies!

Experience multiple endings by recruiting different allies who help you turn the tide. Replay the game over and over to fully reveal the story behind this cruel world.

All kinds of cards, including weapons, characters, power-ups, chance events, and more.

Eight unique characters to fight by your side.

Score ranking in Challenge Mode to compete with players around the world.

Brand New Animated Opening

The console versions of Marfusha feature a brand new animated opening set to its very own theme song, which depicts the world of Marfusha in one, breathtaking package.

The theme song “I’ll be there” has been created specifically for this game by singer-songwriter KOKIA, while the animation was crafted by a team consisting of developer hinyari9, and Chisey and TOHRU MiTSUHASHi, who worked on the viral music videos for the game NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles