Resident Evil 4 Remake The Mercenaries DLC to Release for Free on April 7

Capcom announced The Mercenaries DLC for the remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released for free on April 7 in the launch trailer for the remake.

The Mercenaries DLC is a challenge mode that has players try to kill as many enemies as possible in a certain amount of time.

View the launch trailer below:

Resident Evil 4 released today for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

