AAA Action RPG Based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Graphic Novel in Development

Paramount Global senior vice president for games and emerging media Doug Rosen speaking with Polygon has confirmed a third-person action RPG based on the graphic novel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is in development at an unnamed studio.

The video game, like with the comic, will be a darker and more mature take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rosen said likened the game to the recent God of War titles and it will keep the story of The Last Ronin arc. The arc is set in the future where only one of the turtles has survived.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game will mainly be a single-character game, however, Rosen said other characters could be playable in flashback sequences.

The Last Ronin game is likely a "few years off" from release, according to Rosen. He believes they have found the right partner to adapt the graphic novel in a AAA video game.

More details on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game, and other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games will be announced in the coming months and years.

