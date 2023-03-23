C-Smash VRS Launches June 23 for PlayStation VR2 - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood announced C-Smash VRS will launch for PlayStation VR2 on June 23 for $26.99. A demo and pre-orders are now available on the PlayStation Store.

View the demo and release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For the first time, players will be able to get hands-on with C-Smash VRS and get a glimpse of what’s to come from the full game set for release on June 23, 2023. The demo includes a tutorial, a snapshot of the Training mode and a sample of Versus, so you can play online with another player.

C-Smash VRS is a full-body transportive experience at the end of space and time – what VR was always meant to be—bringing together the very best of racket sports and timeless action puzzle gameplay.

Dashing and ducking from one side to the other and performing intense shots and trick smashes, players can use all walls as they journey through levels of fun and fitness.

Either play alone or forge a cosmic connection with a friend, exploring a variety of online versus and co-op modes, all while enjoying stunning visuals and the pulsating beats of dynamic, entrancing music.

Ultra-smooth gameplay, mind-bending trick shots and slow-mo’s soon feel like second nature. Thanks to intuitive controls, finger detection, 3D audio and haptics, players will learn the basics and feel fully immersed within mere minutes.

The full game will include original dynamic tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite) and synth master Danalogue (front man of The Comet is Coming and Soccer 96) who bring a pulse to the game’s striking environments—as well as the players’ bodies. C-Smash VRS is a new form of synaesthesia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles